Jhonny Pereda News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Mariners optioned Pereda to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
Pereda was up as a third catcher while Cal Raleigh was banged up, picking up two hits in five plate appearances. With Raleigh available to catch again, Pereda is heading back to the minors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jhonny Pereda See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends227 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target230 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target237 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups243 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jhonny Pereda See More