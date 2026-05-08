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Jhonny Pereda News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

The Mariners optioned Pereda to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

Pereda was up as a third catcher while Cal Raleigh was banged up, picking up two hits in five plate appearances. With Raleigh available to catch again, Pereda is heading back to the minors.

Jhonny Pereda
Seattle Mariners
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