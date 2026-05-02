Jhonny Pereda News: Recalled by Seattle
The Mariners recalled Pereda from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.
Pereda was unable to crack the Mariners' Opening Day roster but has played well in Triple-A, where he is slashing .333/.418/.436 with two home runs and eight RBI across 91 plate appearances. The move gives the Mariners a third catcher on the 26-man roster, which is notable after Cal Raleigh was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Royals due to undisclosed reasons. Will Wilson (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
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