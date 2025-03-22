Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jhony Brito headshot

Jhony Brito Injury: Dealing with elbow soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Brito has "backed off throwing" due to a sore right elbow, per MLB.com.

Brito began spring training competing for a spot in San Diego's rotation, but manager Mike Shildt announced in early March that the right-hander would be tabbed for a long-relief role. Now it's unlikely Brito will be ready for Opening Day, as he experienced diminished velocity and elbow soreness in his most recent spring outing, which took place back on March 4. If Brito begins the campaign on the injured list, Alek Jacob would have a clearer path to a roster spot as a long reliever.

Jhony Brito
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now