Jhony Brito Injury: Dealing with elbow soreness

Brito has "backed off throwing" due to a sore right elbow, per MLB.com.

Brito began spring training competing for a spot in San Diego's rotation, but manager Mike Shildt announced in early March that the right-hander would be tabbed for a long-relief role. Now it's unlikely Brito will be ready for Opening Day, as he experienced diminished velocity and elbow soreness in his most recent spring outing, which took place back on March 4. If Brito begins the campaign on the injured list, Alek Jacob would have a clearer path to a roster spot as a long reliever.