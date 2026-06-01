Jhony Brito Injury: Excels in latest rehab start

Brito (forearm) struck out four batters and allowed one hit and no walks over six shutout innings Friday in a rehab start for Double-A San Antonio.

Though Brito has a minor-league option remaining, he's been making a compelling case during his rehab assignment to join the Padres as a depth starter or multi-inning option out of the bullpen once he's activated from the 60-day injured list. Brito -- who underwent a UCL internal brace and flexor tendon surgery last May -- has looked good thus far through five rehab appearances between stops in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and San Antonio. Altogether, Brito has posted a 3.72 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB in 19.1 innings. After spotting 37 of his 52 pitches for strikes during Friday's outing, Brito will likely make one more start in the minors to get further stretched out before his 30-day rehab window draws to a close.