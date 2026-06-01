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Jhony Brito Injury: Excels in latest rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Brito (forearm) struck out four batters and allowed one hit and no walks over six shutout innings Friday in a rehab start for Double-A San Antonio.

Though Brito has a minor-league option remaining, he's been making a compelling case during his rehab assignment to join the Padres as a depth starter or multi-inning option out of the bullpen once he's activated from the 60-day injured list. Brito -- who underwent a UCL internal brace and flexor tendon surgery last May -- has looked good thus far through five rehab appearances between stops in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and San Antonio. Altogether, Brito has posted a 3.72 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB in 19.1 innings. After spotting 37 of his 52 pitches for strikes during Friday's outing, Brito will likely make one more start in the minors to get further stretched out before his 30-day rehab window draws to a close.

Jhony Brito
San Diego Padres
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