Jhony Brito Injury: Gets season-ending surgery
Brito underwent a UCL internal brace surgery and a repair of his flexor tendon last month and will miss the entire 2025 season, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Brito was moved to the 60-day injured list at the beginning of April, but Cassavell's report provides an explanation for why the Padres made that transaction. He's facing a lengthy recovery and will shift his focus on preparing for the 2026 season after going under the knife.
