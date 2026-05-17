Jhony Brito Injury: Moves rehab to Double-A

Brito (forearm) had his minor-league rehab statement moved from the Arizona Complex League to Double-A San Antonio on Sunday, per MLB.com.

Brito got into two games in the ACL, tossing a combined six innings during which he allowed five runs on nine hits while posting a 9:1 K:BB. The right-hander is about 13 months removed from the UCL internal brace procedure he underwent in April of 2025. He's reportedly building up as a starter, so he'll likely need more time to rehab than if he were preparing to pitch out of the bullpen. Brito started for San Antonio on Sunday and allowed two runs (both unearned) on two hits and two walks while striking out one batter over four innings.