Jhony Brito Injury: Opens rehab assignment in ACL

Brito (forearm) struck out seven and allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk across three innings Thursday in a rehab start in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Just over 13 months after undergoing UCL internal brace surgery as well as a flexor tendon repair operation, Brito has reached the final step in his lengthy recovery process. Despite his strong showing in his first rehab outing in Arizona, Brito is likely to be kept on assignment for the entirety of his allotted 30-day window, as he'll require multiple starts to build his pitch count and hone his command and control coming off surgery. Though the Padres are letting Brito get stretched out for a rotation role, he has a minor-league option remaining and could be sent to Triple-A El Paso rather than joining the big club once he's activated from the 60-day injured list.