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Jhostynxon Garcia Injury: Embarking on rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Garcia (back) will begin his rehab assignment with Low-A Bradenton on Friday, Jason reports.

Garcia landed on Triple-A Indianapolis' 7-day injured list April 17 due to lower-back tightness, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to embark on a rehab assignment. He has struggled in Triple-A this season, slashing .158/.186/.175 with three RBI and 17 strikeouts across 59 plate appearances.

Jhostynxon Garcia
Pittsburgh Pirates
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