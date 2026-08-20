Jhostynxon Garcia Injury: Lands on 7-day IL
Garcia was placed on the 7-day injured list Thursday with an undisclosed injury, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The Pirates demoted Garcia to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 14 after he had been up with the big club since July 29. The 23-year-old got three hits with a RBI and no walks across 11 plate appearances in the three games he appeared in after being optioned.
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