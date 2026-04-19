Jhostynxon Garcia Injury: Shelved at Triple-A
Triple-A Indianapolis placed Garcia on its 7-day injured list Friday due to lower-back tightness, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
After failing to win a spot on the Pirates' Opening Day roster coming out of spring training, Garcia slashed just .158/.186/.175 with a 28.8 percent strikeout rate over 59 plate appearances for Indianapolis before being shut down with the back issue. He lacks a clear timeline to return to action for the Triple-A club, but his injury isn't believed to be overly significant.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jhostynxon Garcia See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week28 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds33 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central45 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues45 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues81 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jhostynxon Garcia See More