Jhostynxon Garcia headshot

Jhostynxon Garcia News: Back healthy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Garcia (back) completed his rehab assignment and has returned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Garcia was dealing with lower-back tightness, which had landed him on the 7-day injured list April 17. The Pirates' prospect will look to improve upon the struggles he was going through before the injury stint.

Jhostynxon Garcia
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jhostynxon Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jhostynxon Garcia See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
8 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
51 days ago
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds
MLB
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
56 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
68 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
68 days ago