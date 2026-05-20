Jhostynxon Garcia News: First career RBI

Garcia went 2-for-5 with an RBI on Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Garcia has started both games since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, and he looks to have the inside track to a starting job in right field while Ryan O'Hearn (quadricep) is sidelined. Garcia recorded the first RBI of his career with a single in the fourth inning of Wednesday's game to give Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead. He has gone 3-for-9 with three strikeouts in his two starts this season.