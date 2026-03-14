Jhostynxon Garcia News: Having strong spring
Garcia has gone 14-for-28 with two home runs, five RBI, nine runs scored and three stolen bases in 12 Grapefruit League games.
Garcia is battling for a bench spot in the Pittsburgh outfield this spring and has made his case in multiple ways. Per Jason Mackey of MLB.com, Garcia has worked with Marcell Ozuna on his swing decisions, and particularly delaying the timing of his swing. Garcia has also impressed manager Don Kelly with his work in the outfield, an important factor because Ryan O'Hearn -- a subpar defender -- is expected to be the Pirates' primary right fielder. Even if Garcia starts the new campaign with Triple-A Indianapolis, he should play a role in Pittsburgh at some point this season.
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