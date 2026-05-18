Jhostynxon Garcia News: Headed to big leagues
The Pirates are slated to recall Garcia from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Tuesday's game in St. Louis, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Garcia has been scorching hot in May since returning from a back injury, slashing .368/.432/.895 with six home runs in 11 games between a rehab stint at Single-A Bradenton and then Indianapolis. With Ryan O'Hean (quad) slated to miss several weeks of action, Garcia should see regular playing time in the Pirates' outfield.
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