Jhostynxon Garcia News: Impressing with glove

Garcia has impressed manager Don Kelly during fielding drills early in spring training, Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Garcia has been a fairly well-regarded prospect due to his strong potential to hit for power, and he has displayed that ability during live batting practice early on in his tenure with Pittsburgh. However, with a retooled lineup, the Pirates' defensive outlook in the outfield has become a concern, so Garcia's abilities with the glove could be the key factor in his ability to earn playing time this season. He is competing for a roster spot this spring, with Jake Mangum being one of his primary competitors.