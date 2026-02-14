Jhostynxon Garcia headshot

Jhostynxon Garcia News: Impressing with glove

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Garcia has impressed manager Don Kelly during fielding drills early in spring training, Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Garcia has been a fairly well-regarded prospect due to his strong potential to hit for power, and he has displayed that ability during live batting practice early on in his tenure with Pittsburgh. However, with a retooled lineup, the Pirates' defensive outlook in the outfield has become a concern, so Garcia's abilities with the glove could be the key factor in his ability to earn playing time this season. He is competing for a roster spot this spring, with Jake Mangum being one of his primary competitors.

Jhostynxon Garcia
Pittsburgh Pirates
