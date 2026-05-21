Jhostynxon Garcia News: Not in Thursday's lineup
Garcia is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in St. Louis.
Garcia started the first two games for the Pirates upon his promotion, going 3-for-9 with a 0:3 BB:K, but he'll grab a seat in Thursday's series finale. Jake Mangum will handle right field for Pittsburgh.
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