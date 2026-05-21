Jhostynxon Garcia headshot

Jhostynxon Garcia News: Not in Thursday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Garcia is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in St. Louis.

Garcia started the first two games for the Pirates upon his promotion, going 3-for-9 with a 0:3 BB:K, but he'll grab a seat in Thursday's series finale. Jake Mangum will handle right field for Pittsburgh.

Jhostynxon Garcia
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jhostynxon Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jhostynxon Garcia See More
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
2 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
3 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
17 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
60 days ago
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds
MLB
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
65 days ago