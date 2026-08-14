Jhostynxon Garcia News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Pirates optioned Garcia to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
Garcia had not started a game in more than a week and has gone just 8-for-48 at the plate during his time with the Pirates. He will try to get back on track with more regular playing time at Indianapolis.
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