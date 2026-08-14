Jhostynxon Garcia headshot

Jhostynxon Garcia News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

The Pirates optioned Garcia to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Garcia had not started a game in more than a week and has gone just 8-for-48 at the plate during his time with the Pirates. He will try to get back on track with more regular playing time at Indianapolis.

Jhostynxon Garcia
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jhostynxon Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jhostynxon Garcia See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Halterman
83 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
84 days ago