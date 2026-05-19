Jhostynxon Garcia News: Recalled, batting sixth Tuesday
The Pirates recalled Garcia from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
The move was reported Monday and has now been made official. Garcia is starting in right field and batting sixth Tuesday in St. Louis in what will be his team debut. He was acquired from the Red Sox over the offseason in the Johan Oviedo trade and has slashed .205/.256/.356 with three home runs in 19 games this season with Indianapolis.
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