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Jhostynxon Garcia News: Resting up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Garcia will head to the bench for the series finale while the Pirates go with Oneil Cruz at designated hitter and with Bryan Reynolds, Jake Mangum and Esmerlyn Valdez as their starters in the outfield from left to right. Before being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on May 18, Garcia had missed time earlier this month due to a back issue, prompting manager Don Kelly to note that the Pirates don't want to overextend the young outfielder too much until the back injury is further in the rear-view mirror, per Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Garcia is off to a solid start since his promotion, going 5-for-16 with a walk while starting in four of the Pirates' six games.

Jhostynxon Garcia
Pittsburgh Pirates
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