Jhostynxon Garcia News: Shifting to bench Tuesday
Garcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.
Garcia started in left field in Monday's 2-1 win in the series opener, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Since being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis last week, Garcia is slashing .250/.286/.250 over six games and may have to settle for a part-time role until he raises his production and earns steadier playing time.
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