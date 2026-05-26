Jhostynxon Garcia headshot

Jhostynxon Garcia News: Shifting to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Garcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

Garcia started in left field in Monday's 2-1 win in the series opener, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Since being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis last week, Garcia is slashing .250/.286/.250 over six games and may have to settle for a part-time role until he raises his production and earns steadier playing time.

Jhostynxon Garcia
Pittsburgh Pirates
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