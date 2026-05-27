Jhostynxon Garcia News: Sitting for third time in four games

Garcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Garcia will head to the bench for the third time in four games and could have to settle for more of a part-time role in the outfield while the Pirates continue to open up room in the lineup for Marcell Ozuna, who will draw a third straight start. With Ozuna occupying the designated-hitter spot, Oneil Cruz will cover center field and will be flanked by Bryan Reynolds and Esmerlyn Valdez in the corner spots.