Jhostynxon Garcia News: Starting season in Triple-A
The Pirates optioned Garcia to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Garcia put together a strong spring training, appearing in 17 Grapefruit League games and posting a .405/.463/.595 slash line with three steals, two home runs and five RBI in 41 plate appearances. Although he won't be part of the Pirates' Opening Day roster, Garcia should have the opportunity to play in the majors this season, especially when Pittsburgh requires more depth in the outfield.
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