Ji Hwan Bae News: Cut from big-league camp

The Mets reassigned Bae to minor-league camp Sunday.

Briefly a member of the Mets' 40-man roster in the offseason after being claimed off waivers in November, Bae was outrighted in January and attended spring training as a non-roster invitee. Despite posting an .871 OPS in Grapefruit League play in addition to providing plenty of speed and the ability to play all three outfield spots, Bae was unable to secure a spot on the Mets' Opening Day roster. He should get the chance to play regularly at Triple-A Syracuse in 2026.