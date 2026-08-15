Ji Hwan Bae News: Designated for assignment
The Brewers designated Bae for assignment Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Bae will give up his spot on the active and 40-man rosters for Jonathan Ornelas, who was acquired from the Athletics on Saturday. Bae went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a steal during his time with Milwaukee and will likely spend the remainder of the season in the minors if he clears waivers.
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