Ji Hwan Bae News: Designated for assignment

The Brewers designated Bae for assignment Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Bae will give up his spot on the active and 40-man rosters for Jonathan Ornelas, who was acquired from the Athletics on Saturday. Bae went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a steal during his time with Milwaukee and will likely spend the remainder of the season in the minors if he clears waivers.