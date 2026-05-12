Jim Jarvis News: Sent to Triple-A

Atlanta optioned Jarvis to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was called up last week and will return to the minors after going 1-for-5 with two strikeouts in his first two MLB games. Jarvis has an .863 OPS with four homers and 15 steals in 33 games at Gwinnett this year and could get another look in the majors later in 2026 if Atlanta needs more infield depth.