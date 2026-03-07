Jimmy Crooks News: Beginning season in Memphis
The Cardinals optioned Crooks to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
With five catchers on St. Louis' 40-man roster, Crooks had a considerable amount of competition for an Opening Day spot, and despite going 4-for-12 at the plate with a homer, four RBI and two runs scored in the Grapefruit League, he will ultimately fall short. He's had consistent success hitting in the minors, posting a .773 OPS in 435 plate appearances at Triple-A last season, and he could be called up to St. Louis later in the year if the trend continues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jimmy Crooks See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central2 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues2 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues114 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer168 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends172 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jimmy Crooks See More