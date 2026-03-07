Jimmy Crooks headshot

Jimmy Crooks News: Beginning season in Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 1:45pm

The Cardinals optioned Crooks to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

With five catchers on St. Louis' 40-man roster, Crooks had a considerable amount of competition for an Opening Day spot, and despite going 4-for-12 at the plate with a homer, four RBI and two runs scored in the Grapefruit League, he will ultimately fall short. He's had consistent success hitting in the minors, posting a .773 OPS in 435 plate appearances at Triple-A last season, and he could be called up to St. Louis later in the year if the trend continues.

Jimmy Crooks
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
