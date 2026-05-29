Jimmy Crooks headshot

Jimmy Crooks News: Expected to see steady playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol indicated Friday that Crooks is set to receive the lion's share of playing time at catcher, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Ivan Herrera will continue to serve as the personal catcher for Michael McGreevy and Andre Pallante, but it will be Crooks unseating Pedro Pages as the team's primary catcher for the rest of the rotation. Crooks earned a promotion Friday after slashing .262/.412/.567 with 13 home runs this season with Memphis. The left-handed-hitting Crooks is not in Friday's lineup against the Cubs -- southpaw Shota Imanaga is starting for Chicago and Herrera is doing the catching for Pallante -- but he should be in the lineup Saturday.

Jimmy Crooks
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jimmy Crooks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jimmy Crooks See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
85 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
85 days ago
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
197 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
251 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
255 days ago