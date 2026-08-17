Jimmy Crooks News: Idle for first game of day
Crooks is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Reds.
The Reds are sending southpaw Kent Emanuel to the bump for Game 1, so the left-handed-hitting Crooks will begin the contest on the bench. Crooks could draw a start behind the plate in the second game of the day, when a right-hander (Rhett Lowder) will be on the mound for Cincinnati.
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