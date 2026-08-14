Jimmy Crooks headshot

Jimmy Crooks News: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Crooks is absent from the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.

The Cubs have a righty on the mound in Clay Holmes, but the left-handed-hitting Crooks will begin the contest on the bench. Ivan Herrera will do the catching for the Cardinals, and Bryan Torres will slot in at designated hitter.

Jimmy Crooks
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jimmy Crooks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jimmy Crooks See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
26 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
42 days ago