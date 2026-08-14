Jimmy Crooks News: Not in Friday's lineup
Crooks is absent from the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.
The Cubs have a righty on the mound in Clay Holmes, but the left-handed-hitting Crooks will begin the contest on the bench. Ivan Herrera will do the catching for the Cardinals, and Bryan Torres will slot in at designated hitter.
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