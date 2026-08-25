Jimmy Crooks News: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Crooks is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's tilt versus the Orioles.
Crooks started at catcher each of the last three times the opposition had a righty on the bump, but he will take a seat Tuesday as the Orioles hand the ball to Chris Bassitt. Ivan Herrera will do the catching for the Cardinals.
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