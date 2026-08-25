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Jimmy Crooks News: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Crooks is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's tilt versus the Orioles.

Crooks started at catcher each of the last three times the opposition had a righty on the bump, but he will take a seat Tuesday as the Orioles hand the ball to Chris Bassitt. Ivan Herrera will do the catching for the Cardinals.

Jimmy Crooks
St. Louis Cardinals
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