Jimmy Crooks News: Recalled to St. Louis

The Cardinals recalled Crooks from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Crooks will join the big-league roster after posting a .396 OPS in 45 at-bats for the Cardinals in 2025. With Triple-A Memphis this year, Crooks has belted 13 homers with a .262/.412/.567 slash line in 39 games. Yohel Pozo will be optioned to Triple-A Memphis in order to make room on the active roster for Crooks, who should serve as St. Louis' No. 3 catcher.