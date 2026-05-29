Jimmy Crooks News: Recalled to St. Louis
The Cardinals recalled Crooks from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Crooks will join the big-league roster after posting a .396 OPS in 45 at-bats for the Cardinals in 2025. With Triple-A Memphis this year, Crooks has belted 13 homers with a .262/.412/.567 slash line in 39 games. Yohel Pozo will be optioned to Triple-A Memphis in order to make room on the active roster for Crooks, who should serve as St. Louis' No. 3 catcher.
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