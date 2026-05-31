Jimmy Crooks News: Sitting against lefty Sunday
Crooks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Though Crooks is expected to settle in as the Cardinals' primary catcher, he ended up making just one start during the club's three-game series with the Cubs after being called up from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. Both of the left-handed-hitting backstop's absences have come versus lefties, with Ivan Herrera and Pedro Pages both receiving one start apiece behind the plate in place of Crooks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jimmy Crooks See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central87 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues87 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues199 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer253 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends257 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jimmy Crooks See More