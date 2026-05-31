Jimmy Crooks News: Sitting against lefty Sunday

Crooks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Though Crooks is expected to settle in as the Cardinals' primary catcher, he ended up making just one start during the club's three-game series with the Cubs after being called up from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. Both of the left-handed-hitting backstop's absences have come versus lefties, with Ivan Herrera and Pedro Pages both receiving one start apiece behind the plate in place of Crooks.