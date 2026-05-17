Jimmy Crooks News: Up to 13 home runs at Triple-A
Crooks went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a pair of walks in Triple-A Memphis' win over Jacksonville.
The long ball was Crooks' 13th of the season, which is only one off the career-high 14 homers he had at Memphis in 2025. He's also sporting a 17.7 percent walk rate and 30.6 percent strikeout rate, so it's been a three-true-outcomes season. Crooks has a lot more offensive upside than Pedro Pages and is also a good defender, but the Cardinals like Pages' defense and handling of the pitching staff. So, while Crooks is worthy of another chance at the big-league level, his promotion doesn't appear imminent.
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