Jimmy Herget Injury: Starts throwing again

Herget (shoulder) was cleared to resume playing catch May 24, MLB.com reports.

Herget is in the process of ramping up his throwing after he was placed on the injured list May 14 due to a right shoulder impingement. The 32-year-old righty had been one of the Rockies' key setup men prior to landing on the shelf, notching three holds and one save while logging a 5.06 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB in 16 innings over 15 appearances.