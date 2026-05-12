Jimmy Herget headshot

Jimmy Herget News: Back on active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

The Rockies reinstated Herget (personal) from the bereavement list Tuesday.

The right-hander has been away from the Rockies since Saturday but is now back on the active roster. Herget has recorded one save and three holds with a 5.40 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB across 15 innings this season.

Jimmy Herget
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jimmy Herget See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jimmy Herget See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
11 days ago
Collette Calls: Revisiting the Rockies
MLB
Collette Calls: Revisiting the Rockies
Author Image
Jason Collette
14 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
15 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
16 days ago