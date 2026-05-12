Jimmy Herget News: Back on active roster
The Rockies reinstated Herget (personal) from the bereavement list Tuesday.
The right-hander has been away from the Rockies since Saturday but is now back on the active roster. Herget has recorded one save and three holds with a 5.40 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB across 15 innings this season.
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