Jimmy Herget headshot

Jimmy Herget News: Goes on paternity list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

The Rockies placed Herget on the paternity list Thursday.

Herget will be away from the club for a few days while welcoming a new addition to the family. Seth Halvorsen has taken his spot on the roster and in the bullpen.

Jimmy Herget
Colorado Rockies
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