Jimmy Herget News: Returns to active roster
The Rockies activated Herget from the restricted list Monday.
Herget was moved from the paternity list to the restricted list Sunday because he spent an extra day with his growing family, but he's now back on the active roster. The sidearmer has permitted only two runs with an 11:2 K:BB in 12 innings for the Rockies this season.
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