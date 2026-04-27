Jimmy Herget headshot

Jimmy Herget News: Returns to active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

The Rockies activated Herget from the restricted list Monday.

Herget was moved from the paternity list to the restricted list Sunday because he spent an extra day with his growing family, but he's now back on the active roster. The sidearmer has permitted only two runs with an 11:2 K:BB in 12 innings for the Rockies this season.

Jimmy Herget
Colorado Rockies
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