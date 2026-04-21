Jimmy Herget headshot

Jimmy Herget News: Serving as opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

The Rockies will start Herget as an opener Tuesday against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander will pick up his third start of the season as an opener Tuesday, with Chase Dollander expected to follow in the bulk role. Herget has primary worked as a high-leverage arm for Colorado this season with three holds and a save, and he's been effective with a 1.64 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB over 11 innings. He won't have any fantasy relevance Tuesday while working as an opener, however.

Jimmy Herget
Colorado Rockies
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