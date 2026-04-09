Jimmy Herget News: Serving as opener Thursday
Herget will be the Rockies' opening pitcher in Thursday's game at San Diego.
The Rockies aren't revealing their pitching plans for Thursday post-Herget, but Chase Dollander is likely to cover the bulk of the innings. Herget is off to a fine start this season, yielding just one run with a 6:0 K:BB over six innings.
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