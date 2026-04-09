Jimmy Herget headshot

Jimmy Herget News: Serving as opener Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Herget will be the Rockies' opening pitcher in Thursday's game at San Diego.

The Rockies aren't revealing their pitching plans for Thursday post-Herget, but Chase Dollander is likely to cover the bulk of the innings. Herget is off to a fine start this season, yielding just one run with a 6:0 K:BB over six innings.

Jimmy Herget
Colorado Rockies
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