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Jimmy Herget News: Shifts to restricted list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

The Rockies transferred Herget (personal) from the paternity list to the restricted list Sunday.

Herget spent the maximum three days on the paternity list, and since he wasn't ready to rejoin the Rockies ahead of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Mets, the organization opted to shift him to a different reserve list. The right-hander won't count toward the 40-man roster or accrue service time while he's on the restricted list, but the Rockies haven't indicated that the reliever will be in line for a long-term absence.

Jimmy Herget
Colorado Rockies
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