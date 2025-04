Bleday went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Padres.

Bleday broke out of a slump as he was hitting just .175 (7-for-40) with one extra-base hit in 11 games before Tuesday. He's showing good plate discipline with an 8:9 BB:K so this could be the start of a turnaround.