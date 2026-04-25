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JJ Bleday News: Brought up to big-league club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Reds recalled Bleday from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

Bleday had an excellent spring training but didn't break camp with Cincinnati. He's been tearing up Triple-A pitching, posting a 1.121 OPS with six homers, 19 RBI and one stolen base over 24 games, and will now get a chance to make an impact with the Reds. Bleday hit 14 homers while driving in 39 runs and slashing .212/.294/.404 over 98 games with the Athletics last season, and he'll likely serve as a reserve outfielder during his initial stint in Cincinnati.

JJ Bleday
Cincinnati Reds
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