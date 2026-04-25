JJ Bleday News: Brought up to big-league club
The Reds recalled Bleday from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.
Bleday had an excellent spring training but didn't break camp with Cincinnati. He's been tearing up Triple-A pitching, posting a 1.121 OPS with six homers, 19 RBI and one stolen base over 24 games, and will now get a chance to make an impact with the Reds. Bleday hit 14 homers while driving in 39 runs and slashing .212/.294/.404 over 98 games with the Athletics last season, and he'll likely serve as a reserve outfielder during his initial stint in Cincinnati.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Bleday See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge4 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers44 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central51 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes56 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise81 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Bleday See More