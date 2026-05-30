JJ Bleday News: Clubs eighth homer
Bleday went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 8-3 loss to Atlanta.
The 28-year-outfielder took Grant Holmes deep to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning and get Cincy on the board. Bleday continues to swing a hot bat, and over his last 16 games he's slashing .311/.411/.607 with four of his eight homers on the season, as well as one steal, 11 runs and 15 RBI.
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