JJ Bleday News: Clubs eighth homer

Bleday went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 8-3 loss to Atlanta.

The 28-year-outfielder took Grant Holmes deep to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning and get Cincy on the board. Bleday continues to swing a hot bat, and over his last 16 games he's slashing .311/.411/.607 with four of his eight homers on the season, as well as one steal, 11 runs and 15 RBI.