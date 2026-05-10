JJ Bleday News: Drives in two runs Sunday

Bleday went 1-for-2 with a two-run triple, two walks and a stolen base during the Reds' 5-0 win over the Astros on Sunday.

Bleday put the Reds on the board with a two-run triple in the fourth inning before being brought home on a Tyler Stephenson single on the next at-bat. It was the second time of the season that Bleday reached base safely three times in a game, and he is slashing .262/.392/.643 with one steal, four home runs and nine RBI across 51 plate appearances this year.