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JJ Bleday News: Drives in two runs Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 7:40pm

Bleday went 1-for-2 with a two-run triple, two walks and a stolen base during the Reds' 5-0 win over the Astros on Sunday.

Bleday put the Reds on the board with a two-run triple in the fourth inning before being brought home on a Tyler Stephenson single on the next at-bat. It was the second time of the season that Bleday reached base safely three times in a game, and he is slashing .262/.392/.643 with one steal, four home runs and nine RBI across 51 plate appearances this year.

JJ Bleday
Cincinnati Reds
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