JJ Bleday News: Ends hitless run
Bleday went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia.
Bleday, who plated the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, later snapped an 0-for-13 stretch with a seventh-inning double. He'd been one of the Reds' best sources off offense since his arrival in late April before the recent skid. Bleday still maintains a foothold in the starting lineup and is slashing .292/.402/.653 along with six home runs and 20 RBI through 21 games.
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