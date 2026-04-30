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JJ Bleday News: Gaining traction in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Bleday will start in left field and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Rockies.

The Reds will keep Bleday in the lineup for a third consecutive matchup versus a right-hander (Michael Lorenzen), after Bleday went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a walk between his first two starts since being called up from Triple-A Louisville. Bleday looks like he could get a trial as a strong-side platoon player in the corner outfield, with Will Benson (.668 OPS in 46 plate appearances) and Rece Hinds (.402 OPS in 34 plate appearances) having both underwhelmed in their opportunities for the Reds thus far.

JJ Bleday
Cincinnati Reds
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