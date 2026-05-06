JJ Bleday News: Goes deep again Tuesday
Bleday went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.
Bleday got the scoring started by sending an 84 mph changeup from Jameson Taillon over the wall in right field for his fourth home run in eight games since being recalled from Triple-A Louisville. Bleday has been in the starting lineup in eight of nine Reds' contests since joining the big club and is slashing .292/.414/.833 with one double, four homers, five RBI, six runs scored and a 5:5 BB:K across 29 trips to the plate. He's hit in the second spot in the lineup the past four games and can be a source of power in fantasy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Bleday See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 306 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge15 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers55 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Bleday See More