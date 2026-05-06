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JJ Bleday News: Goes deep again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Bleday went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

Bleday got the scoring started by sending an 84 mph changeup from Jameson Taillon over the wall in right field for his fourth home run in eight games since being recalled from Triple-A Louisville. Bleday has been in the starting lineup in eight of nine Reds' contests since joining the big club and is slashing .292/.414/.833 with one double, four homers, five RBI, six runs scored and a 5:5 BB:K across 29 trips to the plate. He's hit in the second spot in the lineup the past four games and can be a source of power in fantasy.

JJ Bleday
Cincinnati Reds
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