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JJ Bleday News: Hits in five straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 5:49am

Bleday went 2-for-5 with an RBI and was caught stealing in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

Bleday's two-hit night upped a hit streak to five games, during which he's 7-for-20 with a double, three home runs, five RBI and five runs scored. The attempted steal was his first in nine games for Cincinnati, but speed has not historically been a feature of Bleday's game -- he's stolen 12 bases (caught seven times) over 409 MLB games prior to this season. The lefty-hitting outfielder has become a lineup regular against right-handers since being call-up from the minors last week and recently moved to second in the order.

JJ Bleday
Cincinnati Reds
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