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JJ Bleday News: Hits in five straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Bleday started in right field and went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's spring game against Arizona.

Bleday recorded a hit in his fifth consecutive Cactus League game and is slashing .324/.375/.649 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over 13 spring training games, but he's still not guaranteed a roster spot. There are five players vying for three bench spots, and Bleday is one of four outfielders on that list having a productive spring. The other outfielders competing include Will Benson (.250, four HR), Dane Myers (.333) and Rece Hinds (.382, four HR).

JJ Bleday
Cincinnati Reds
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