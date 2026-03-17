JJ Bleday News: Hits in five straight
Bleday started in right field and went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's spring game against Arizona.
Bleday recorded a hit in his fifth consecutive Cactus League game and is slashing .324/.375/.649 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over 13 spring training games, but he's still not guaranteed a roster spot. There are five players vying for three bench spots, and Bleday is one of four outfielders on that list having a productive spring. The other outfielders competing include Will Benson (.250, four HR), Dane Myers (.333) and Rece Hinds (.382, four HR).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Bleday See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers5 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central12 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes17 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise42 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target46 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Bleday See More