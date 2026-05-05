JJ Bleday News: Homers again

Bleday went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs.

Bleday gave the Reds early lead with a solo blast in the third inning, his third home run since being called up a little over a week ago. He made a sixth consecutive start and third straight as the No. 2 batter. Bleday is 6-for-20 with four extra-base hits and five runs scored over seven games played.